Home >News >India >'Need to understand why we failed in Kerala, Assam, and drew blank in Bengal': Sonia Gandhi in CWC meet

'Need to understand why we failed in Kerala, Assam, and drew blank in Bengal': Sonia Gandhi in CWC meet

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi
2 min read . 12:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Sonia Gandhi said the process of electing new Congress President will be completed by June-end
  • The Congress party fared poorly, drawing a blank in West Bengal and failing to win back power in Kerala and Assam, besides losing Puducherry

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the party members need to take a note of the severe debacle in the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and Kerala. She urged the fellow Congress leaders to face the reality to draw the right lessons.

"We need to candidly understand why in Kerala and Assam we failed to dislodge incumbent govts & why in WB we drew a complete blank. These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we don't face up to reality, if we do not look facts in face, we won't draw right lessons," Gandhi said during virtual Congress working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday.

The Congress party fared poorly, drawing a blank in West Bengal and failing to win back power in Kerala and Assam, besides losing Puducherry. The party only came to power with the help of its ally DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi said she intends to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly.

"We have to take note of our serious setbacks. To say that we are deeply disappointed is to make an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly," Gandhi added in her inaugural address.

Further, Gandhi said the process of electing new Congress President will be completed by June-end. She said, "Election authority chairperson Madhusudan Mistri has prepared schedule". Venugopal will read the schedule post the discussion on coronavirus crisis and assembly election results, Gandhi added.

She also hit out at the Modi government over the handling of the pandemic situation.

"The situation has become even more catastrophic. Governance failures have become even more stark. Scientific advice has been willfully ignored and the country is paying a horrendous price for the Modi government's neglect of the pandemic, indeed its willful patronage of super-spreader events that were allowed for partisan gains," she said.

On coronavirus inoculation drive, Gandhi said that Modi government has abdicated the responsibility and left vaccination to states.

"It would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to provide free vaccine to all," she added.

