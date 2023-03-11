Need to work in ‘time-bound mission mode’ to help artisans, small businesses: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is aimed at handholding of artisans and people associated with small businesses.
Addressing the 12th and the last post-budget webinar on ‘PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman’, the prime minister underlined the need for working in a “time-bound mission mode“ to help artisans and persons associated with small businesses become part of the value chain.
PM Modi said that today’s webinar is dedicated to the skill and expertise of crores of Indians. Referring to skilling and creating job opportunities for crores of youth through Skill India Mission and Kaushal Rozgar Kendra, he emphasised the need for a specific and targeted approach.
PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana or PM Vishwakarma, the prime minister said, is a result of this thinking. PM Modi said while a few sectors’ artisans received some attention, many classes of artisans such as carpenters, ironsmiths, sculptors, masons and many others that are an integral part of society have been adapting to the changing times to fulfil the needs of the society that were ignored.
PM Modi lamented that this skilled workforce was neglected for a long time and their work was considered non-significant during the long years of slavery.
Even after India’s independence, the prime minister pointed out that there was no intervention from the government to work for their betterment and as a result, many traditional ways of skill and craftsmanship were abandoned by the families so that they could make a living elsewhere.
He underlined that this working class have conserved their craft of using traditional methods for centuries and they are making a mark with their extraordinary skills and unique creations. “Skilled craftsmen are symbols of the true spirit of self-reliant India and our government considers such people as Vishwakarma of new India."
PM Modi explained that PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana is initiated especially for them where the central focus remains on those skilled craftsmen from villages and towns who create a living by working with their own hands.
Mentioning the continued attraction of hand-made products, the prime minister said that the government will provide holistic institutional support to every Vishwakarma of the country. This will ensure easy loans, skilling, technical support, digital empowerment, brand promotion, marketing and raw material.
PM Modi requested all the stakeholders do a hand-holding of Vishwakarma colleagues, increasing their awareness and thereby helping them in moving forward.
He also highlighted that startups can also create a huge market for craft products through the e-commerce model apart from helping them with better technology, design, packaging and financing.
