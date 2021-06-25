Need to work with countries  on vax passport: R.S. Sharma

We have a huge amount of internet infrastructure in India, with over 1 billion phone connections. Now, the 1 billion telephone connections don’t belong only to urban areas. There is connectivity everywhere. I agree, it’s not a great bandwidth, but there is connectivity. But the system is also inclusive. About 53% of vaccine doses given in the country are in rural India, and 80% of the total vaccinations have been without registration. The assumption is that in rural areas, more people could have gone without registration and in urban areas, more people could have gone with registration. Moreover, ownership of a mobile phone is not a prerequisite for covid vaccination. CoWin platform is an inclusive IT system that provides a flexible framework with all the necessary features to facilitate coverage in the remotest parts as well as for those who are most vulnerable. Data shows more than 70% of vaccination centres are located in rural areas, including more than 26,000 at primary health centres and 26,000 at sub-health centres.