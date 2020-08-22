Needed: A new relationship contract between RBI and govt

Throughout history, the Union government has deployed three levers to control the RBI. The first lever is the colonial-era RBI Act, which provides sweeping powers to the government. Section 30 of the RBI Act for instance, allows the government to “supersede" the RBI central board. Section 58 circumscribes the powers of the central board to make regulations only with the “previous sanction" of the central government. Section 7 (1) says that the Union government can “from time to time give such directions to the (central) bank as it may, after consultation with the governor of the bank, considered necessary in the public interest".