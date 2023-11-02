No needles, just a spray in mouth: Painless insulin likely to enter markets soon | 5 things we know so far
A report cited the Hyderabad-based company as saying that the needle-free oral insulin spray called 'Ozulin' is set to hit the market in two-three years.
Diabetes patients are likely to say goodbye to painful insulin injections with a Hyderabad-based company expecting to launch "oral form of insulin" by 2025–26. The company, NiedlFree Technologies, claimed to have developed a needle-free oral insulin spray called 'Ozulin'.