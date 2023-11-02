A report cited the Hyderabad-based company as saying that the needle-free oral insulin spray called 'Ozulin' is set to hit the market in two-three years.

Diabetes patients are likely to say goodbye to painful insulin injections with a Hyderabad-based company expecting to launch "oral form of insulin" by 2025–26. The company, NiedlFree Technologies, claimed to have developed a needle-free oral insulin spray called 'Ozulin'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Ozulin’ provides a convenient alternative even to a normal working person, Telangana Today reported.

How effective will be this oral insulin? The Telangana Today report cited results of a study that was recently conducted among dogs. The study, carried out by Palamur Biosciences, "provide ample proof of effectiveness of our oral insulin", the report said while the company's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Times of India reported that during the study conducted on dogs, Ozulin demonstrated a bioavailability of over 91 percent compared to injectable insulin.

Bioavailability is the degree and rate at which a substance (such as a drug) is absorbed into a living system or is made available at the site of physiological activity

K Koteswara Rao, the co-founder and director of NiedlFree technologies, explained that NiedlFree Technologies achieved this breakthrough by encapsulating human insulin into functionalised nano particles, ensuring optimal delivery into the bloodstream with a prolonged release, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How are the doses administered? The company said the doses were administered in the form of a liquid spray into the mouth.

Who can use the oral insulin spray According to a Times of India report, the spray can be used by both animal and humans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When will it be rolled out The Times of India said that the company plans to introduce the oral insulin spray for pets, primarily dogs and cats, by 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Telangana Today cited the company as saying that Ozulin is set to hit the market in two-three years time around 2025-26. "...(the oral spray) promises to provide relief to the diabetic population across the world once the product hits the markets targeted during 2025–26," the statement read.

The TOI report further states that the NiedlFree Technologies has applied to the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CSDCO), seeking permission to conduct safety and toxicology studies before proceeding with human clinical trials.

K Koteswara Rao, the co-founder and director of NiedlFree technologies, told the media that the company has obtained global patents for Ozulin in more than 40 countries.

The role of insulin in body Mayo Clinic explained that insulin comes from an organ in the stomach area called the pancreas. The main role of insulin is to ensure that sugar from nutrients in food is correctly used or stored in the body. "If your body can make enough insulin, you don't have diabetes," it added. Insulin therapy keeps one's blood sugar within the target range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.