Business News/ News / India/  Neelkanth Mishra appointed part-time chairman of UIDAI
Neelkanth Mishra appointed part-time chairman of UIDAI

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:37 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Neelkanth Mishra has been appointed as the part-time chairman of UIDAI.

Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head of Global Research, Axis Capital, has been appointed the part-time chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, and Prof Mausam, Associate Professor, Computer Science Department, IIT Delhi, will become part-time members.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 08:45 AM IST
