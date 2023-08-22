Neelkanth Mishra appointed part-time chairman of UIDAI

BREAKING NEWS
Neelkanth Mishra appointed part-time chairman of UIDAI1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Neelkanth Mishra has been appointed as the part-time chairman of UIDAI.
Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head of Global Research, Axis Capital, has been appointed the part-time chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, and Prof Mausam, Associate Professor, Computer Science Department, IIT Delhi, will become part-time members.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)