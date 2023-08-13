NEEPCO partners with Arunachal Pradesh govt for 2,620 MW hydro projects

NEEPCO partners with Arunachal Pradesh govt for 2,620 MW hydro projects1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), a subsidiary of NTPC, has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the government of Arunachal Pradesh to jointly develop 2,620 MW hydroelectric projects. The MoA was signed at Itanagar on 8 August.
The proposed hydro projects are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing India's green energy objectives, aligned with the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target, according to a statement by NTPC. The NDC aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.
In addition to their environmental benefits, these hydro projects hold great promise for the region's economic growth, the statement added. They are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, providing a boost to the local economy, and fostering skill development and technical expertise among the local population.
