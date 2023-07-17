New Delhi: Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) on Monday said it has appointed Neeraj Akhoury, managing director, Shree Cement Ltd, as its president, and Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement Ltd as vice president.

Members unanimously endorsed the election of Akhoury and Jindal at the associations’ Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on July 14, 2023. Akhoury will be replacing K C Jhanwar, Managing Director of UltraTech Cement Limited, as the President of the association.

“I assure my firm commitment towards continuing to build a substantive agenda of dialogue with the Government of India. As a future direction, the Indian Cement Industry would like to reiterate its commitment to being India’s partner in nation-building for creating business value chains, supporting infrastructure growth and a sustainability agenda, with an emphasis on decarbonisation, aligned to India’s priorities and working in close collaboration with policy planners, ministries and stakeholders," said Akhoury.

CMA represents almost 80% of the total installed cement capacity in India and is the industry’s consolidated voice on policy matters and issues that impact the sector.

Jindal is expected to bring in new energy and perspectives to address key challenges of the Indian cement industry, as he becomes the youngest elected vice president in the association’s almost 60-year history.

“India’s cement sector plays a critical role in the growth and economic development of our nation. I reiterate CMA’s commitment to working closely with the Indian Government in being a significant partner in pursuing the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. This places a great responsibility on all of us to collectively follow various strategies to reduce carbon emissions across our business operations," he said.

“I look forward to working with Neeraj in furthering CMA’s decarbonisation agenda as we continue to build a pipeline of strategically relevant solutions in this direction. I have full confidence in the Indian Cement Industry’s practices associated with the circular economy, WHRS, alternative fuels, etc."