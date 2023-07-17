Neeraj Akhoury of Shree Cement and JSW’s Parth Jindal to spearhead CMA1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:46 PM IST
CMA represents almost 80% of the total installed cement capacity in India and is the industry’s consolidated voice on policy matters and issues that impact the sector.
New Delhi: Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA) on Monday said it has appointed Neeraj Akhoury, managing director, Shree Cement Ltd, as its president, and Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement Ltd as vice president.
