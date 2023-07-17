Neeraj Akhoury of Shree Cement and JSW’s Parth Jindal to spearhead CMA

“I assure my firm commitment towards continuing to build a substantive agenda of dialogue with the Government of India. As a future direction, the Indian Cement Industry would like to reiterate its commitment to being India’s partner in nation-building for creating business value chains, supporting infrastructure growth and a sustainability agenda, with an emphasis on decarbonisation, aligned to India’s priorities and working in close collaboration with policy planners, ministries and stakeholders," said Akhoury.

