Khel Ratna Award 2021: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra, who won gold for India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

National Sports Award will be given in New Delhi on November 13.

The highest sporting honour will also be given to Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) and Sreejesh PR (Hockey).

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Paralympians Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj and hockey player Manpreet Singh are among the 12 sportspersons to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year. Sunil Chhetri also became the country's first footballer to be selected for the honour.

