Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain among 12 to be awarded Khel Ratna

Paralympians Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj and hockey player Manpreet Singh are among the 12 sportspersons to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year. Sunil Chhetri also became the country's first footballer to be selected for the honour.