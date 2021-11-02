Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain among 12 to be awarded Khel Ratna

Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain among 12 to be awarded Khel Ratna1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
- The highest sporting honour will also be given to Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) and Sreejesh PR (Hockey)
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Khel Ratna Award 2021: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra, who won gold for India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Khel Ratna Award 2021: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra, who won gold for India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
National Sports Award will be given in New Delhi on November 13.
National Sports Award will be given in New Delhi on November 13.
The highest sporting honour will also be given to Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) and Sreejesh PR (Hockey).
The highest sporting honour will also be given to Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) and Sreejesh PR (Hockey).
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
Paralympians Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj and hockey player Manpreet Singh are among the 12 sportspersons to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year. Sunil Chhetri also became the country's first footballer to be selected for the honour.
Paralympians Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj and hockey player Manpreet Singh are among the 12 sportspersons to receive Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year. Sunil Chhetri also became the country's first footballer to be selected for the honour.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!