Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has accomplished number 2 rank in the World Athletics ranking after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra has been ranked second with a score of 1315. The 23-year-old athlete is only behind German athlete Johannes Vetter who has a 1396 score as per the latest update issued by World Athletics.

View Full Image World Athletics Men's Javelin Throw ranking





Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became India's first athlete to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The star athlete's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics.

"Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read.

Neeraj had 143,000 followers on Instagram before the Olympics but now has a staggering 3.2 million, making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.

