Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Neeraj Chopra achieves number 2 spot in World Athletics rankings

Neeraj Chopra achieves number 2 spot in World Athletics rankings

Premium
Gold medalist in Tokyo Olympics, athlete Neeraj Chopra during his felicitation ceremony
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Livemint

  • Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been ranked second with a score of 1315
  • Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became India's first athlete to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has accomplished number 2 rank in the World Athletics ranking after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics.

Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has accomplished number 2 rank in the World Athletics ranking after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra has been ranked second with a score of 1315. The 23-year-old athlete is only behind German athlete Johannes Vetter who has a 1396 score as per the latest update issued by World Athletics.

Chopra has been ranked second with a score of 1315. The 23-year-old athlete is only behind German athlete Johannes Vetter who has a 1396 score as per the latest update issued by World Athletics.

View Full Image
World Athletics Men's Javelin Throw ranking
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
World Athletics Men's Javelin Throw ranking
Click on the image to enlarge

Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became India's first athlete to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became India's first athlete to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The star athlete's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics.

The star athlete's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics.

"Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read.

"Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read.

Neeraj had 143,000 followers on Instagram before the Olympics but now has a staggering 3.2 million, making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Neeraj had 143,000 followers on Instagram before the Olympics but now has a staggering 3.2 million, making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!