Indian athletes who won laurels for the nation at Tokyo Olympics were honoured in a grand ceremony in Delhi. Sport Minister Anurag Thakur and others welcomed the successful athletes and felicitated them.

Seven medalists, namely Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain and the men’s national hockey team, were felicitated during the ceremony. Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu couldn't attend the event as they had arrived earlier and are currently at their home bases.

The man of the hour was Neeraj Chopra who won the first gold for India in athletics.

"We all come from middle-class families and support of the families is essential," Chopra said after being felicitated by Thakur.

While Chopra won the solo gold for India at Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged the silver medals.

The bronze medals, apart from the men's hockey team, were claimed by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler P V Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

"It feels great, I would like to thank the government, SAI and IOA for helping us during our quarantine time. They gave us all the support," said men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh.

"I am very happy to be back home. I knew India is very happy but after coming back here, to get this love first hand, it feels really nice. I would try to do my best for more such medals," Borgohain said.

"I only tried to give my best," said Punia, who fought through his semifinals without any protective gear on his injured knee.

Among those present on the occasion to felicitate the medal winners also included Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Secretary (Sports) Ravi Mittal and Director-General of Sports Authority of India Sandip Pradhan.

"Tokyo 2020 was an Olympic Games of many firsts for India. The success of Team India at the Olympics is a reflection of how New India desires and aspires to dominate the world…even in sports," Thakur said.

"The Olympic Games showed us that with self-discipline and dedication we can be champions. Team India excelled and inspired while Indians cheered and celebrated all around. Truly sports is a great unifier as our athletes come from villages and cities, north to south, from east to west. Their journey is an incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence," he added.

Tokyo Olympics marked many firsts for India, starting with the biggest ever contingent of 128 athletes. The seven Olympic medals - one gold, two silver and four bronze - was the highest India has ever won in any version of the Gamesw.

Apart from the first Olympic gold medal in an athletics event, two successive medals in consecutive Games by Sindhu, and a medal by the Indian men's team in hockey after a gap of 41 years.

Also, the women's hockey team achieved its best ever fourth place finish in the Games. So did golfer Aditi Ashok, who too finished fourth in women's golf.

"We will continue to support our sports persons and we endeavour to make India a sporting powerhouse," Thakur said.

Thakur's predecessor Rijiju praised the performances of all the athletes and reiterated that India will be a force to reckon with by the 2028 Olympics.

"This is just the beginning because India's resurgence in sport is visible now and I am confident that by 2028 Olympics India will be a force to reckon with," Rijiju mentioned.

