Home / News / India /  Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

Neeraj Chopra
1 min read . 04:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Neeraj Chopra is only the third Indian athlete to be nominated for a Laureus Award

Neeraj Chopra, India’s first ever winner of an Olympic athletics gold medal, has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. 

After his nomination for the award, Chopra in a tweet said: “A special feeling to be nominated along with some exceptional athletes for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award."

He is only the third Indian athlete to be nominated for a Laureus Award, after wrestler Vinesh Phogat in 2019 and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

Besides him, five others have been nominated for the award – Emma Raducanu, Daniil Medvedev, Pedri, Yulimar Rojas, Ariarne Titmus.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Chopra clinched the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 m in his second attempt.

