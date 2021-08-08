3. Manipur cabinet decided to extend a reward of ₹1 crore to the Olympic gold medallist.
4. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a cash reward of ₹1 crore for Chopra.
5. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings also declared a reward of ₹1 crore for the javelin thrower.
6. Indian airline IndiGo announced that it will offer unlimited free travel for one year to Neeraj Chopra.
7. Businessman Anand Mahindra has promised to gift the gold medallist the upcoming SUV XUV700.
Neeraj Chopra studied at DAV College Chandigarh and joined the Indian army in 2016.
Chopra, a junior officer in the Indian army with the Rajputana Rifles, made his first mark on international athletics with a world junior title in 2016. Two years later, he became the first Indian athlete to win the javelin at the Asian Games and at the Commonwealth Games and was the current National Record Holder with 88.07 Metres throw.
He had also won a gold medal in Junior World Championship and set U 20 World Record with 86.48 metres throw.
He is also a 2018 Arjuna Awardee.
It is the second Gold Medal by an Indian in the individual category of the Olympic Games after Abhinav Bindra, hailing from Punjab, won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
