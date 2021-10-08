Neeraj Chopra's javelin gets highest bid during e-auction of PM Modi's gifts

1348 mementos were put up for e-auction in this third round, which has evoked huge interest among the public, who enthusiastically placed bids to get an opportunity to own a valuable piece of history. The highlight items of this round of e-auction included the sports memorabilia of the medal-winning Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; models of Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Varanasi's Rudraksh auditorium and many other precious and interesting collectibles. More than 8600 bids were received for the items.

