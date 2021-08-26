Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra on Thursday said he was disappointed by the controversy over his comments on Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. In an interview, Chopra recently said that he was searching for his personal javelin before his first throw during the Olympic final on August 7 and found Nadeem holding it.

Today, Chopra said there was nothing wrong with Arshad Nadeem using his javelin to prepare, it was within rules. “Please do not use my name to push a dirty agenda," he said.

"I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interest and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments," Chopra, who won gold for India at Tokyo Games, said on Twitter.

I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda.

Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

"There was nothing wrong with Arshad Nadeem using my javelin to prepare, it is within rules and please do not use my name to push a dirty agenda," he added.

According to rules, any javelin submitted to the officials by a competitor for his use can also be used by any other participant. This rule applies in all field events except for pole vault.

Chopra, who had used Valhalla version of Nordic brand during the final, made it clear that Nadeem had not done anything wrong. "A controversy (mudda) has come up that I had talked about taking the javelin from Pakistani participant Arshad Nadeem before my first throw in the final (on August 7). It has been made into a big controversy," Chopra said.

"It's is a very simple thing, we keep our personal javelin (inside a holding rack) but it can be used by anybody. It is the rule and there is nothing wrong in that. He (Nadeem) was having the javelin and preparing for his throw. I asked him to give it to me for my throw. "I am very sad that a big controversy has been created taking my name. We javelin throwers share a good bond and speak to each other nicely."

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.