Neeraj Chopra scripts another history, becomes Diamond League champion2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 01:44 AM IST
Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title here.