Neeraj Chopra: This is how Delhi Police reacted on X with creative post to spread awareness about road safety1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins India's first-ever gold at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, receives praise from Delhi Police and Indian sportspersons.
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 27. Neeraj's achievement at the World Athletics Championships 2023 has garnered praise from Delhi Police as well as top Indian sportspersons on social media.
Delhi Police issued a satirical notice on social media platform X (formerly twitter) stating “Win hearts, not Challans" in view of Neeraj's achievement.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed it as a historic milestone for Indian sports and congratulated Neeraj over his achievement on X.
Virender Sehwag lauded him in his quirky style. "Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar. 88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues," tweeted Sehwag .
Gautam Gambhir summed up the success as "Gold for our diamond."
Harbhajan Singh praised Neeraj for becoming the first Indian to win multiple world athletics championships medals.