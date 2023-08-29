Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 27. Neeraj's achievement at the World Athletics Championships 2023 has garnered praise from Delhi Police as well as top Indian sportspersons on social media.

Neeraj Chopra now also known as the 'Golden Boy,' expressed his elation on social media. He achieved this historic feat with a best throw of 88.17 m in Budapest. Neeraj shared photos on his official social media handles, one with the gold medal and another with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won silver, and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who took bronze. He captioned the images with, “World Champion. What a feeling. India, this is for you. Jai Hind."

Delhi Police issued a satirical notice on social media platform X (formerly twitter) stating “Win hearts, not Challans" in view of Neeraj's achievement.