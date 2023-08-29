Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins India's first-ever gold at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, receives praise from Delhi Police and Indian sportspersons.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 27. Neeraj's achievement at the World Athletics Championships 2023 has garnered praise from Delhi Police as well as top Indian sportspersons on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neeraj Chopra now also known as the 'Golden Boy,' expressed his elation on social media. He achieved this historic feat with a best throw of 88.17 m in Budapest. Neeraj shared photos on his official social media handles, one with the gold medal and another with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who won silver, and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who took bronze. He captioned the images with, “World Champion. What a feeling. India, this is for you. Jai Hind."

Delhi Police issued a satirical notice on social media platform X (formerly twitter) stating “Win hearts, not Challans" in view of Neeraj's achievement.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed it as a historic milestone for Indian sports and congratulated Neeraj over his achievement on X.

Virender Sehwag lauded him in his quirky style. "Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar. 88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues," tweeted Sehwag . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gautam Gambhir summed up the success as "Gold for our diamond."

Harbhajan Singh praised Neeraj for becoming the first Indian to win multiple world athletics championships medals.

Irfan Pathan sent heartfelt wishes in a tweete, "We all love Gold but Neeraj Chopra Adores it… entire nation is proud of you brother." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shooter Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic medallist, expressed immense pride and wishes to the winner.

Neeraj Chopra will lead India's medal hopes in the Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled from September 23 to October 8, marking his final major competition this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)