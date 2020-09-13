NEET 2020: Kolkata Metro resumes services with special trains for aspirants

Kolkata: After nearly six months, Kolkata Metro today hit the tracks with special services for NEET examinees and their guardians. NEET aspirants , many accompanied by their guardians, queued up in front of metro stations to reach their examination centres well before 10 am when the first trains started from both ends of the North-South line -- Noapara and Kavi Subhash, news agency PTI reported.

The special services will continue till 7 pm at intervals of 15 minutes.

Regular passenger services on the North-South and the East-West lines of Kolkata Metro will start from tomorrow with social distancing measures and other safety protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The first train will leave at 8 am and the last train of the day will depart the terminal stations at both ends at 7.40 pm. The services will be available between Monday and Saturday.

According to officials 110 trains will be operated on the North-South line every day, except Sundays when the services will be shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations. The East-West Metro will also resume services from tomorrow between Sector V and Yuva Bharati Krirangan stations with 36 trains in each direction.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has urged passengers to follow the dos and don'ts to ensure safe travel.

"Kolkata Metro back on track: To ensure safe Metro travel, follow all the Dos and Don't. This is for your own safety," Goyal tweeted, asking people to travel responsibly and sensibly.

Kolkata Metro Back On Track: To ensure safe metro travel, follow all the Dos and Don’ts. This is for your own safety.



Travel responsibly and sensibly. pic.twitter.com/BsEkWZJYZ6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 10, 2020

Bookings for e-passes will commence from today and a passenger can book both onward and return journeys. The e-passes can be booked from the "Pathadisha" mobile app. Entry to the metro stations will only be allowed on showing the e-passes. Only smart cards will be allowed for travelling on the metro.

The Metro Railway has decided to allow a maximum 400 passengers at a time in its trains to avoid crowding and to maintain COVID-related norms.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated