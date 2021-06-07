NEET 2021: After ruling DMK, the AIADMK has requested the Centre to cancel the medical entrance exams. The demand was first made by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Now, top AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and other similar examinations for all professional and other courses.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Stalin had urged Prime Minister Modi to cancel all national level tests like NEET and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats, including the MBBS, based on class 12 marks. Now, Panneerselvam has backed the DMK government's position and demanded cancelation of the exams.

In a letter to PM Modi, Panneerselvam, former deputy chief minister, said late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa had strongly opposed NEET and AIADMK government (2011-21) opposed it all along and two Bills were also adopted in the Assembly in 2017 but to no avail.

He then listed the difficulties faced by Tamil Nadu students, especially those belonging to socially and economically backward groups. He further said that there was a need for separate coaching to take the test since it was modelled on NCERT-CBSE curriculum and the students cannot afford the fee charged by coaching centres.

The AIADMK leader said that introduction of NEET has made it difficult for aspirants from the marginalised communities in the state to pursue medical education.

He acknowledged that sanctioning 11 medical colleges for Tamil Nadu in recent times, besides the AIIMS in Madurai and cancellation of the 12th class CBSE board examination were well received and highly appreciated.

He urged PM Modi to "take a uniform policy decision to abolish not only the NEET for enrolment in medical courses but also the common entrance examinations for all the professional and other courses forever."

The Centre, he said, should allow states to make admission based on the marks obtained by students in their higher secondary examination and "for which act of kindness, the people of Tamil Nadu will ever be grateful to you (PM Modi)".

On June 5, the Tamil Nadu government announced cancellation of class 12 state board examinations and said a panel would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students and such marks shall be the criteria for admission to college courses. The exams were cancelled considering pandemic situation in the state.

