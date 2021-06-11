NEET 2021 Exam: The AIADMK has once again urged the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from common entrance examinations including NEET. It insists that the admissions to various courses including medical in the state be allowed based on marks in the higher secondary examination for this year in view of Covid-19.

This is the second time in two weeks the AIADMK has requested the Centre to cancel NEET exam in the state. Last week, the opposition party wrote to Prime Minister Modi and urged him to cancel all entrance exams including NEET.

Reiterating his demand, former Deputy CM and AIADMK's coordinator O Panneerselvam has again said that the criteria for admissions to college courses should be based on Class 12 marks to be awarded by a committee to be set up for this purpose.

Tamil Nadu has cancelled the Class 12 board exams and now a committee will define the criteria to decide the marks.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the opposition leader said the Performance Grading Index of states and union territories for 2019-20, published by the school education and literacy department of the union education ministry, stated that Tamil Nadu crossed the threshold of 90 per cent i.e. A grade and stood first along with four other states.

This index, he said, was released after examining 70 indicators and is mainly focused on quality of education to catalyse transformational change in the field of school education.

The index took into account various parameters and the standard of education in Tamil Nadu is extremely good. "Hence, I am of the view that there is no need to test the ability of the students by conducting entrance examination for admission to all professional and other courses including medical courses," the AIADMK leader said in his letter to PM Modi .

Earlier, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to cancel all entrance exam due to Covid pandemic situation in the state. Tamil Nadu is among the worst-hit states due to pandemic and currently has 1.88 lakh active infection cases.





