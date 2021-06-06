Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel all national level entrance exams like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and allow the state to fill professional seats including the MBBS based on class 12 marks alone.

On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled class 12 board examinations and said that a committee would be set up to decide on awarding marks to students. The decision was taken considering high number of infection cases in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

The state government informed that a committee, headed by the School Education Department Principal Secretary, would be set up to decide on giving marks to students and based on its recommendation, marks would be awarded. Such marks alone shall be the basis for admission to college courses.

The government said that students below the age of 18 cannot be vaccinated and allowing all of them to sit for the exam could increase the possibility of further virus transmission.

In a letter, the chief minister informed Prime Minister Modi about the decision of cancelling board exams. "Admissions to professional, arts and science courses in our state will be made based on these marks that will be awarded to the students," he was quoted as writing by PTI.

Stalin further said that considering the pandemic situation, conducting national level entrance examinations for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well-being of students. "I therefore urge you to cancel the conduct of all national level entrance examinations like NEET," he said.

"Our state may be allowed to fill all professional seats including MBBS seats, on the basis of class XII marks alone, as we have always emphasised. I am sure that you would appreciate the fairness of my request, and will act upon it favourably," the chief minister added.

Following the Centre, several states have cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Haryana are among the states which have cancelled state board exams. On June, the Centre decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing pandemic across the country.

