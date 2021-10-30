NEET 2021 exam results: The National Testing Agency is likely to declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduate (NEET-UG) courses for the year 2021 soon. Along with the NEET exam results, the NTA will also release the final answer key on its official website. Candidates can check the results on the following websites-- neet.nta.nic.in; Ntaresults.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

To access the NEET 2021 exam result, candidates will have to fill in the login credentials including roll number and date of birth. NEET was held on September 12 this year in which more than 16 lakh students appeared for the test.

NEET exam result: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click o the "NEET final answer key" link

Step 3: Thereafter, the final mark sheet will reopen

Step 4: Download and check the answer key

NEET 2021 result: How to calculate percentile rank

NEET percentile score denotes the candidate's position below the NEET top scorer. The formula to calculate NEET percentile is:

NEET percentile rank= (100x number of candidates appeared with a raw score equal to or less than the candidates)/ total number of candidates appeared.

According to the NEET marking scheme, a candidate gets 4 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be deducted or awarded for not attempting any question.

This week, the Supreme Court of India allowed the NTA to declare the NEET results as early as possible. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had asked the NTA to hold the declaration of results after two aspirants approached it claiming that their test booklets and OMR sheets got mixed up during the NEET exam held on September 12.

However, the apex court on Thursday said that "issue raised by the two students can be examined but the results of 16 lakh students cannot be withheld due to that."

