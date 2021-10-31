The NEET 2021 exam results will be declared very soon at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The National Testing Agency, which organises the undergraduate medical entrance examination, will announce be announcing the results soon on its official websites. Besides, the NTA will also be releasing the answer key of the examination. The NEET exam result can be out anytime. Last week, the Supreme Court of India cleared the way for the NTA to declare the NEET result, but there is no official confirmation on the date and timings.

NEET 2021 result: How to check?

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in and click on the scorecard

Step 2: Enter your login credential--roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on submit and download the result

NEET exam result: How to download answer key

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET final answer key'

Step 3: Download the final mark sheet

NEET exam passing marks

There are not any passing marks for the NEET examination. The NTA releases the category-wise qualifying criteria. For example, an unreserved category student needs to score minimum 50th percentile to qualify for the medical entrance exam. For the OBC category, it is 45th percentile, and for the other reseed category, it is 40th percentile.

NEET percentile formula:

The formula to calculate NEET percentile is:

NEET percentile rank= (100x number of candidates appeared with a raw score equal to or less than the candidates)/ total number of candidates appeared.

NEET exam marking

As per the rules, set by the NTA, a candidate gets 4 marks for each correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be deducted or awarded for not attempting any question.

