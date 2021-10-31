NEET 2021 exam result to be announced soon on neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in

The NEET 2021 exam results will be declared very soon at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The National Testing Agency, which organises the undergraduate medical entrance examination, will announce be announcing the results soon on its official websites. Besides, the NTA will also be releasing the answer key of the examination. The NEET exam result can be out anytime. Last week, the Supreme Court of India cleared the way for the NTA to declare the NEET result, but there is no official confirmation on the date and timings.

