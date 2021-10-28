The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be announcing the undergraduate medical examination results soon as the Supreme Court has given its nod on Thursday. The apex court allowed NTA to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) results as earliest as possible. NEET UG 2021 results will be declared at neet.nta.nic.in.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna, and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra. The bench said that that the NTA cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students because of two students.

The NTA was set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

"We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students," according to the bench.

On October 20, the Bombay HC told the NTA to hold fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results.

The test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants -- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji – got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test

The NEET-UG 2021 exam was conducted on September 12 this year. As many as 16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities appeared for the exam.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.