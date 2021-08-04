The NEET-UG 2021 exam registration date has been extended for another week. As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), the registration process of NEET 2021 has been extended to August 10 till 5 pm. Candidates can do the online payment till 11:50 pm on August 10.

Candidates can apply for the examination through NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

"...It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 up to 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee up to 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021," according to the official NTA notification.

Further, the NTA said that the correction window for NEET-UG 2021 exam will be opened from August 11 to August 14 (2 pm). Candidates can make correction in the permissible field in their respective online forms.

NEET 2021 will be conducted offline by NTA on September 12, 2021. In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions.

The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, and English.

According to union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, NEET 2021 exam will take place in 198 cities. Besides, NEET-UG 2021 exam would also be held in Dubai and Kuwait, this year.

