NEET 2021 exam update: NTA extends registration date. Check revised schedule

"...It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 up to 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee up to 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021," according to the official NTA notification.