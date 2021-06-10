NEET 2021: Madras HC to study impact of medical entrance on Tamil Nadu students

NEET 2021: A high-level committee of the Madras High Court would be analysing the impact of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on aspirants from the socially disadvantaged sections in medical admissions, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.

The panel led by retired judge A K Rajan would study the data related to medical admissions in the state and make necessary recommendations within a month to safeguard the interests of students from the backward sections, the state government added.

"The government will initiate the next course of action after considering the recommendations," the Tamil Nadu government added in a statement.

Besides Justice Rajan, there would be eight other members including Dr G R Ravindranath (Doctors Association for Social Equality), Jawahar Nesan (educationist), and six top government officials including the Principal Secretary of Medical and Family Welfare Department.

Last week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that the state government always had the historic duty of upholding social justice and to fulfill that duty continuously. He said the government was determined to take all steps to address the consequences due to the NEET.

Announcing the panel, the Chief Minister had said it would analyse if the national test hurt students from backward classes and if it was so, the committee would recommend remedial measures (suggesting an alternative admission procedure that would benefit all) to the government.

Almost all political parties, including the ruling DMK and main opposition AIADMK, are on the same page regarding the NEET exam. They have demanded the cancellation of the NEET 2021 exam, arguing that it went against social justice.

The AIADMK party on Thursday urged Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from common entrance examinations including NEET.

The criteria for admissions to college courses should be based on the marks to be awarded by a committee to be set up for this purpose, AIADMK's coordinator O Panneerselvam said.

Several NEET aspirants from rural regions and belonging to backward classes have failed to get admission in medical courses, parties had said time and again.

The dissent against the NEET test grew manifold in Tamil Nadu following the suicide of several aspirants including a Dalit girl. The previous AIADMK government had in October last year introduced 7.5% reservation to government school students who clear NEET in medical admissions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.