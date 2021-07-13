The NEET exam 2021 registration process will start from today at 5 pm (July 13). The application process will be in online mode only. Any offline facility will not be provided to apply for NEET 2021.

Candidates will be able to fill the application forms on ntaneet.nic.in website. It is the official website of the National Testing Agency or NTA that conducts entrance exams in the country.

Yesterday, the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the new date of the medical entrance exam for admission to the MBBS course in the 2021-2022 academic session.

This year the NEET 2021 exam will be held on September 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in 11 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

How to register yourself for NEET 2021 examination

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NTA--ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the NEET 2021 registration tab

Step 3: Fill complete details carefully in the application including date of birth, category, mobile number etc.

Step 4: Students have to upload required scanned documents in JPG/ JPEG format

Step 5: Candidates will have to fill any four cities as per their preferences for the examination centre

Students must note that they will be able to fill only one application as submission of multiple application forms will get rejected by the authorities.

Documents required at the time of registration for NEET 2021 exam:

Scanned image of passport size photograph (between 10 to 200 kb); Scanned image of signature (between 4 to 30 kb); Scanned image of left thumb impression (in case if left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression can be used and file size should be in between 10 to 50 kb); Image of 10th class certificate (between 100 to 300 kb), and Image of post card size photograph (between 50 to 300 kb).

NEET 2021 exam application fee:

For general, OBC, EWS category candidates: ₹1,400

For ST/SC/PWD/ transgender: ₹800

NEET 2021 eligibility criteria

The aspirants can be Indian/ NRIs/ OCIs/ PIOs and foreign national. Candidates should not be less than 17 years as on 31 December 2021. Upper age limit will be 25 years. Additionally, the students must have passed their Class 12 with subjects i.e. Physics, chemistry, biology/ biotechnology and English, and should have scored minimum 50% marks (45% for PH and 40% for SC/ ST) in their qualifying examination.

Last year, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on September 13.

A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

From the last year, the admissions to MBBS course in 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, are also being made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

