NEET Exam 2021: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian told news agency ANI on Sunday. The health minister said that Stalin will request the prime minister to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu, which is among the five worst-hit states in the country.

Among the issues Stalin is expected to discuss with Prime Minister Modi are NEET exams, GST dues and Covid vaccines. On Saturday, Stalin said that he had sought a meeting with the Prime Minister on June 17 to discuss major State-related issues. He said the Prime Minister's Office had given a nod tentatively but the actual time would be announced later.

Today, the Tamil Nadu health minister confirmed that Stalin will meet PM Modi next week. The confirmation comes just a day after news agency PTI reported that Stalin had written a letter with regard to the meet with Prime Minister Modi to discuss, among other things, GST dues, allocation for various development scheme and NEET.

The chief minister has been demanding the Centre to cancel all entrance exams including NEET. The AIADMK, the main opposition party in the state, too has backed Stalin for his demand to cancel the exams.

Stalin last week urged Prime Minister Modi to cancel all entrance examination and allow the state to fill professional seats based on class 12 marks alone.

Stalin wrote to Modi after cancelling Class 12 exams in the state. He informed the prime minister that a committee would decide the criteria for marks for Class 12 students. He said admissions to professional, arts and science courses in Tamil Nadu would be made based on these marks that will be awarded to the students.

Considering the pandemic situation, Stalin said, conducting national level entrance examinations for any professional course would be immensely detrimental to the health and well-being of students. "I therefore urge you to cancel the conduct of all national level entrance examinations like NEET," he had said.

