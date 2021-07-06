Announcing the said panel earlier this month, Chief Minister M K Stalin had said it would analyse if NEET had an adverse impact on students from backward classes and if so, the committee would recommend remedial measures to the government. NEET is opposed to by almost all political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the BJP's ally AIADMK, even as a few medical aspirants had allegedly ended their lives over the matter either due to poor score in the test, as in the case of S Anitha of Ariyalur, or over fears about the qualifying exam.