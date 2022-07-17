NEET 2022: 95% attendance this year with record 18.72 lakh applicants1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 10:42 PM IST
- For the first time, over 18 lakh candidates registered for the exam, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year.
The NEET medical entrance exam saw 95% attendance on Sunday, National Testing Agency (NTA) informed. As many as 18,72,329 candidates (of which 10.64 lakh were women) had registered for the exams this year, which had received the highest number of applications ever.