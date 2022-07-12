NEET UG 2022 admit cards is expected to be released today on July 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the NEET UG 2022 admit cards will be released at 11:30 am. After the admit cards are released, candidates can download the NEET admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in . The candidates must log in to the website with their application number and date of birth.

How to download the NEET UG 2022 admit card:

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Enter our login credentials

NEET UG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print out for future reference

NEET 2022: What to check in the admit card

The students have been instructed to ensure that their admit cards carry no errors so they do not miss out on any major information. The students have been instructed to properly check details including, name, venue, timing, reporting time, Covid instructions, dress code instructions

NEET 2022: Dress code for students

The authorities have notified a proper dress code for NEET candidates with special guidelines in the information bulletin. “The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination," as per the NEET brochure. "

"If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall," it said.

Additionally, the students taking NEET 2022 exams are allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels, while shoes are not allowed inside the exam hall. As for accessories, any ornaments or metallic items, any watch or wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc are not permitted in the exam center. The students must not carry their wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, cap, as per rules.

NEET: Admit card details for students

According to a statement by the NTA released ahead of the release of admit cards, “NTA has received a few representations regarding Change of Examination City. Those representations have been examined and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible."

Meanwhile, the statement by the NTA further notified, “the candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin."

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2022 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in," it further said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified that the undergraduate medical entrance examination is scheduled for July 17. The test will be held in a computer based test (CBT) mode at 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET 2022: Students demand more time from PM Modi

In the meantime, NEET aspirants have sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the hashtag #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants, claiming that the prime minister is their last resort as they have been turned down by others. The students have demanded more time as they completed their CBSE 12th board exams only in mid-June, so they only got one month to prepare for the exam.