NEET 2022 admit card to be out today. Check dress code, timing, other details here3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 10:37 AM IST
- NEET 2022 admit card: NEET 2022 admit cards to be out today at 11:30 am on neet.nta.nic.in
Listen to this article
NEET UG 2022 admit cards is expected to be released today on July 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the NEET UG 2022 admit cards will be released at 11:30 am. After the admit cards are released, candidates can download the NEET admit cards from neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates must log in to the website with their application number and date of birth.