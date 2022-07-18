NEET 2022: CBI busts racket, arrests 8 ‘solvers’ including mastermind

CBI informed that they had received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate real candidates in the NEET exam
NEW DELHI :The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested eight people who were allegedly impersonating real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses. The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on Sunday 17 July.
The CBI officials informed that they had arrested the suspected mastermind of the whole racket wherein people were roped in to impersonate real candidates as solvers for the NEET UG exam.
CBI informed that they had received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate real candidates in the NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, the FIR alleged.
It was alleged that the impersonators planned to appear in the NEET UG Exam, 2022 held for admissions in undergraduate medical courses in place of actual candidates and take the test in lieu of huge amounts of money.
The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for getting desired examination centres.
"They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination," the FIR alleged.
The agency has filed the FIR against Sushil Ranjan, Brij Mohan Singh, Pappu, Uma Shankar Gupta, Nidhi, Krishna Shankar Yogi, Sunny Ranjan, Raghunandan, Jeepu Lal, Hemendra and Bharat Singh.
This year's NEET UG 2022 exam saw 95% attendance, National Testing Agency (NTA) informed. As many as 18,72,329 candidates (of which 10.64 lakh were women) had registered for the exams this year, which had received the highest number of applications ever.
The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on Sunday in 'pen and paper' mode.
NEET UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc(H) Nursing courses.
