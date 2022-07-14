NEET 2022 LIVE: Delhi High Court dismisses plea for postponement of NEET UG exam

The Delhi High Court has started the hearing of a petition by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17. The petition filed by fifteen aspirants for undergraduate medical and dental courses, who belong to different States, is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Delhi High Court dismisses plea for postponement of NEET UG exam Petitioners' counsel asks the Court to keep the petition pending. Delhi HC said, no, I will not keep the petition pending. These are students so I am not being harsh but in other matters of this nature, I would not shy from imposing costs.

Time schedule to be compressed to bring exams back on track: Delhi HC Another counsel said that for the last two years, the exam schedule has been uncertain due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC said, so, this year the time schedule will have to be compressed to bring it back on track. NTA counsel replied that this will require some planning. Because if this isn't compressed, the same thing will happen and counselling will go on till next year.

Pressure can only be eased by self-study: Delhi HC Counsel from the petitioner's side argued that ultimately there is a lot of pressure of competition. To which the court replied, the pressure can only be eased by self-study, not by the manner you are doing this. I wish the students all the best!

Totally a misconceived petition: Delhi HC said The High Court said this is totally a misconceived petition. It's just because these are students, that the court will not be harsh. Had it been anyone else, this would have been dismissed with costs, as per a report by Livelaw