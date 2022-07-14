OPEN APP
NEET 2022 LIVE: Delhi High Court dismisses plea for postponement of NEET UG exam

NEET 2022 hearing at the Delhi High Court will begin shortly (HT_PRINT)Premium
1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 03:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG 2022 pointing out that how can 15 students seek rescheduling of the exam? 

The Delhi High Court has started the hearing of a petition by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

The petition filed by fifteen aspirants for undergraduate medical and dental courses, who belong to different States, is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula.

14 Jul 2022, 03:35:29 PM IST

Delhi High Court dismisses plea for postponement of NEET UG exam

Petitioners' counsel asks the Court to keep the petition pending.

Delhi HC said, no, I will not keep the petition pending. These are students so I am not being harsh but in other matters of this nature, I would not shy from imposing costs.

14 Jul 2022, 03:26:30 PM IST

Time schedule to be compressed to bring exams back on track: Delhi HC

Another counsel said that for the last two years, the exam schedule has been uncertain due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC said, so, this year the time schedule will have to be compressed to bring it back on track.

NTA counsel replied that this will require some planning. Because if this isn't compressed, the same thing will happen and counselling will go on till next year.

14 Jul 2022, 03:22:43 PM IST

Pressure can only be eased by self-study: Delhi HC

Counsel from the petitioner's side argued that ultimately there is a lot of pressure of competition.

To which the court replied, the pressure can only be eased by self-study, not by the manner you are doing this. I wish the students all the best!

14 Jul 2022, 03:12:36 PM IST

Totally a misconceived petition: Delhi HC said

The High Court said this is totally a misconceived petition. It's just because these are students, that the court will not be harsh. Had it been anyone else, this would have been dismissed with costs, as per a report by Livelaw

