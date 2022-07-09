NEET 2022: NEET UG admit card to be out soon. Check details here

NEET 2022: NEET UG admit card to be out soon. Check details here1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
- The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2022 are expected to be out by tomorrow on July 10
Just as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam intimation slip was released end of last month, now the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2022 are expected to be out by tomorrow on July 10.
Meanwhile the NEET (UG) 2022 exam schedule is slated for July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The NEET (UG) exam will be held in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.
NEET UG 2022 admit card: How to download
For candidates who are facing any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. As per reports, NEET UG will have 180 MCQs from the following subjects, physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology). Additionally, each of the subjects mentioned here will have two sections, with the first section with 35 compulsory questions, while the second section with 15 questions. Out of these questions, candidates are expected to attempt only 10.
