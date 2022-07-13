Home / News / India / NEET 2022: Plea filed in Delhi High Court seeking NEET UG exam postponement
NEET 2022: Plea filed in Delhi High Court seeking NEET UG exam postponement
3 min read.03:34 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
The petition seeks direction to the respondents to set aside the July 17 examination schedule of NEET-UG 2022 as mentioned in a notification dated April 6, 2022, in this regard.
A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by several medical aspirants seeking direction to the Centre, National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) scheduled to be held on July 17.
The hearing is most likely to be held on 14 July.
The petition seeks direction to the respondents to set aside the July 17 examination schedule of NEET-UG 2022 as mentioned in a notification dated April 6, 2022, in this regard.
As per the plea, the petitioners stated that due to heavy rains and flood situation in various parts of the country, it is difficult for the students to travel hundreds of kilometres.
"Direct the respondents to conduct NEET-UG 2022 phase 2 for the academic sessions 2022 considering the huge distance of examination centre, which ranges between 150 km to 300 km for a thousand of students during the current grave situation caused by flood across the nation," the plea stated.
It has been also stated that last year the exam was held on September 12 and the results were pronounced on November 1. This year, the notification for the exam was released on April 6 which is approx 100 days prior to the exam, which has created stress and anxiety among the students.
The plea also sought direction to respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of the NEET-UG 2022 Examination after considering the grievances raised by the students through their representation dated May 12 and July 8.
The matter was earlier mentioned before the bench headed by Chief Justice of Delhi on Wednesday (today) by Advocate Mamta Sharma for its urgent listing.
Earlier, NEET aspirants sought help of PM Modi with the hashtag #PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants, claiming that the prime minister is their last resort as they have been turned down by others. The students demanded more time as they completed their CBSE 12th board exams only in mid-June, so they only got one month to prepare for the exam.
Meanwhile, the NTA released the NEET admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 on 12 July.
The authorities have notified a proper dress code for NEET candidates with special guidelines in the information bulletin. “The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination," as per the NEET brochure. "
"If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall," it said.
Additionally, the students taking NEET 2022 exams are allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels, while shoes are not allowed inside the exam hall. As for accessories, any ornaments or metallic items, any watch or wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc are not permitted in the exam center. The students must not carry their wallet, goggles, handbags, belts, cap, as per rules.
