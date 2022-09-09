Santanu Dalai, a resident of Odisha's Ganjam district, has secured an all-India rank of 19,678 in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET)
The son of a daily-wage labourer and the daughter of a vegetable seller in Odisha have reportedly cracked the medical entrance examination NEET. While Santanu Dalai, a resident of Ganjam district’s Polasara block, has secured an all-India rank of 19,678 in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the other student Isrita Panda, who is a resident of Adava village in Gajapati district, has obtained 622 out of 720 marks and secured an all-India rank of 11,895. Her father sells vegetables in the Adava market, according to PTI report.
Both the students cleared the prestigious examination in their second chance as they could not clear the first chance last year. Panda said she worked hard for this and was happy with her marks and she hopes to get a seat in a premier government medical institute in Cuttack or Berhampur.
Dalai, the son of a daily-wage labourer, wants to take admission also in any government medical college in the state. "Despite financial difficulties, I did not neglect his study," his father said. Dalai was also taking coaching in a private institute named Aryabhatta, run by academician Sudhir Rout, free of cost, according to PTI report. Panda's father also said he did not neglect the study of his daughter despite loss on his business last two years due to Covid-19, noting “I want her to be a doctor and I extended her help accordingly."
Meanwhile, in a related development, the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday. The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said. "All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score," he added.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.
