NEET 2025: NTA announces dedicated website to report suspicious claims ahead of medical entrance test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday that it was launching a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims that are associated with medical entrance exam NEET.

According to officials, the test-conducting agency has also urged students to not be misled by unscrupulous elements who indulge in malpractice and try to deceive candidates with false claims.

NTA's dedicated website NTA has announced the launch of the dedicated to combat fake claims and take a precautionary measure following several irregularities in last year's exam, including a paper leak.

NEET 2025 candidates will be able tp report suspicipus activities related to unauthorised websites, individuals or social media account claiming access to question paper, and impersonators posing as NTA officials.

"Candidates can report any suspicious activities falling in three categories -- unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to NEET question paper; individuals claiming access to exam content and impersonators posing as NTA or government officials," NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kharola explained that the form to report the suspicious activity is user friendly and will allow complainants to describe their complaints in detail.

"The reporting form is simple and allows users to describe what they observed, where and when it occurred and upload supporting file. The initiative aligns with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants," he said.

NEET 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 4.

NEET paper leak mastermind arrested from Bihar The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Friday arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET (UG)-2024 paper leak case, from Patna.

Singh, alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was posted as a technical assistant at a government college in Nalanda, carried a bounty of ₹3 lakh on his head. Advertisement

“Mukhiya was arrested in a joint operation by the EOU and district police from an apartment in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Acting on specific information, officials conducted searches and arrested him,” Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Additional Director General (ADG) of the EOU, told PTI.