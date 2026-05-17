NEET 2026 paper leak: From involvement of NTA member, full modus operandi to arrests — What we know so far on CBI probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, alleged involvement of a public servant associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA). The national level competitive exam held on 3 May was cancelled after paper leak allegations emerged. NTA has finalised 21 June date for the UG medical entrance re-test.

Who is the alleged kingpin? Manisha Sanjay Waghmare from Maharashtra's Pune, who was arrested on 14 May, is under CBI's scanner. It is alleged that Manisha Waghmare provided the examination questions to key accused Dhananjay Lokhande, who is believed to be the mastermind of the extensive network is accused of distributing the questions further.

Also Read | Karnataka, TN seek return of state medical entrance exams after NEET paper leak

What we know so far on CBI investigation As per CBI, Manisha Waghmare with chemistry lecturer P V Kulkarni from Latur, who was arrested on 15 May, obtained access to leaked question papers and answers on April 27 through “the public servant associated with National Testing Agency (NTA)”.

According to the agency, Manisha Waghmare came in contact with P V Kulkarni through biology lecturer Manisha Mandhare, who was arrested by the CBI on Saturday. It is important to note that Manisha Mandhare was a part of the NTA's paper-setting committee for NEET-UG. Appointed by the NTA as an expert, she was a crucial member of the committee involved in the NEET (UG) examination process. According to officials, Mandhare had complete access to the Botony and Zoology question papers.

Also Read | Centre appoints two joint secretaries, joint directors for NTA amid NEET row

The investigation suggested that Manisha Waghmare allegedly collected the questions from P V Kulkarni. On Thursday, CBI arrested two accused in the case, including Dhananjay Lokhanda from Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, besides Manisha Sanjay Waghmare.

Implying monetary considerations as the purpose of paper leak, the CBI found that handwritten chemistry questions, which Kulkarni shared have been destroyed. It is alleged that Manisha Waghmare destroyed the secured papers through illicit means after 3 May examination.

Probe centred on Manisha Mandhare, discovered that she allegedly mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates in April 2026 through Manisha Waghmare of Pune and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence, PTI quoted statement of CBI spokesperson. Manisha Mandhare's modus operandi was similar to that of Kulkarni, who collected lakhs of rupees as fee for dictating leaked questions and responses to select students.

P V Kulkarni, who was regarded as a domain expert in chemistry and had served on panels involved in setting the NEET question paper for years, was arrested on Friday for exploiting his privileged access to confidential material. "During the last week of April, 2026, he (Kulkarni) had mobilised students, with the help of another accused namely Manisha Waghmare who was arrested on May 14 by CBI," PTI quoted CBI spokesperson's statement. Students were allegedly charged several lakh rupees for sessions where questions were dictated that "tallied exactly" with the actual NEET-UG paper.

How many have been arrested so far in NEET 2026 paper leak case? A total of nine accused have been arrested so far, from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar.