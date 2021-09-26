The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely release the official answer key of the NEET 2021 exam on Sunday. The provisional answer key will allow students to raise objections. After resolving the objections, the final version of the NEET answer key will be released which will be used for the calculation of results. The NTA will also release the OMR sheets and question papers to raise objections if any. Candidates will have to pay a fee for raising objections. Through the answer key, candidates will be able to calculate the scores and get an idea about their results.