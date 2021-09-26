NEET 2021 answer key: The NTA will release the answer key, question papers and scanned copies of OMR sheets filled by candidates on neet.nta.nic.in

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely release the official answer key of the NEET 2021 exam on Sunday. The provisional answer key will allow students to raise objections. After resolving the objections, the final version of the NEET answer key will be released which will be used for the calculation of results. The NTA will also release the OMR sheets and question papers to raise objections if any. Candidates will have to pay a fee for raising objections. Through the answer key, candidates will be able to calculate the scores and get an idea about their results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely release the official answer key of the NEET 2021 exam on Sunday. The provisional answer key will allow students to raise objections. After resolving the objections, the final version of the NEET answer key will be released which will be used for the calculation of results. The NTA will also release the OMR sheets and question papers to raise objections if any. Candidates will have to pay a fee for raising objections. Through the answer key, candidates will be able to calculate the scores and get an idea about their results.

The NTA will activate the link to raise objections against the provisional answer key, question paper, and OMR sheet on neet.nta.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The NTA will activate the link to raise objections against the provisional answer key, question paper, and OMR sheet on neet.nta.nic.in. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

NTA final answer key 2021: How to download

NTA final answer key 2021: How to download {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1: Visit the TA's official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the TA's official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "NEET Final Answer Key 2021" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Click on "NEET Final Answer Key 2021"

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 3: Enter your login credentials {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Click on submit and view the NEET code-wise final answer key

Step 4: Click on submit and view the NEET code-wise final answer key

One can tally the answer with the answer sheet. Allot four marks for each right answer and deduct one mark for each wrong answer. In case, more than one answer has been marked, then, in that case, consider it to be unanswered and allot zero. NEET 2021 results might be released by October 10.

One can tally the answer with the answer sheet. Allot four marks for each right answer and deduct one mark for each wrong answer. In case, more than one answer has been marked, then, in that case, consider it to be unanswered and allot zero. NEET 2021 results might be released by October 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}