Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday batted for shifting education to the state list of the Constitution from the concurrent list in order to crap National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). During his Independence Day address, Stalin announced that approximately 55,000 vacancies would be filled in various government departments. Stalin delivered his Independence Day address from Fort St George, the seat of power, after unfurling the national flag. He said all subjects that have a direct connect to people should be brought under Constitution's state list, in particular education. Only if education is moved to the state list of Constitution, qualifying examination method like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) could be completely scrapped. His statement came following the deaths by suicide of a teen, a medical course aspirant, and his father over alleged NEET related stress. On Monday, Stalin urged President Droupadi Murmu to immediately give her assent to a state Bill that seeks to exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the qualifying test.

The deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self after he flunked the NEET exams. A day later, unable to bear his son's grief, his father, Selvasekar also committed suicide. Before his death, Selvasekar had told ANI on Sunday that, "After he failed in NEET exam twice, we admitted him again in a coaching institute for repeating the exam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in his manifesto that he would save children's lives and cancel the NEET exam but yet, they did not ban this exam. I am a single parent; nobody should face this situation. The CM should take immediate steps."

Amid differences with Governor RN Ravi over NEET, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he and his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government will boycott Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's Independence day tea party.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has staunchly denouncing Governor R N Ravi's pro-NEET stand, wherein two days ago the Governor had said that he would never give assent to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Bill to exempt the state from the purview of the national test "if he had the power to do so".

