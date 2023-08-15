The deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self after he flunked the NEET exams. A day later, unable to bear his son's grief, his father, Selvasekar also committed suicide. Before his death, Selvasekar had told ANI on Sunday that, "After he failed in NEET exam twice, we admitted him again in a coaching institute for repeating the exam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in his manifesto that he would save children's lives and cancel the NEET exam but yet, they did not ban this exam. I am a single parent; nobody should face this situation. The CM should take immediate steps."