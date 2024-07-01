Referring to the medical UG entrance exam as a ‘commercial exam’ rather than a ‘professional one,’ the Leader of Opposition and Raebareli MP, Rahul Gandhi, said, 'NEET is not a professional exam, it is a commercial exam, and it is designed to suit rich students.'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised the issue of alleged irregularities in conducting the NEET-UG exam 2024 during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Referring to the medical UG entrance exam as a “commercial exam" rather than a “professional one," the Raebareli MP said, “NEET is not a professional exam; it's a commercial exam; it is designed to suit rich students." Demanding a separate one-day discussion in Parliament on the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, the former Congress chief said the government is not allowing discussion on NEET as it is not interested in the future of students.

The LoP Rahul Gandhi said he had met several NEET aspirants, and every single student told him that the NEET-UG exam was designed to create a quota for rich people and to create a passage for them into the system and is not designed to help poor students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“NEET students spend years and years preparing for their exams. Their family supports them financially and emotionally, and the truth is that NEET students today do not believe in the exam because they are convinced that the exam is designed for rich people, not meritorious people. I have met several NEET students. Every single one of them tells me that the exam is designed to create a quota for rich people and to create a passage for them into the system and is designed not to help poor students," LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

As soon as the Lok Sabha convened for the day, the Congress leader raised the discrepancies in the NEET-UG exam 2024.

“We wanted a one-day discussion on NEET. It is an important issue. More than two crore students have been affected. Paper leaks have happened on 70 occasions. We would be happy if you allow a separate discussion on the issue," PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A message is disseminated to the country from Parliament. We want to send a message to students that the NEET issue is important for the Parliament. So, to send this message, we want the Parliament to discuss this," Rahul Gandhi said in the Parliament.

Responding to this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “You can give your suggestions, but I decide."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's demand, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that a separate discussion cannot occur until the House concludes its Motion of Thanks on the President’s speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Parliament proceedings are carried out based on some rules and traditions. I request the Opposition that any discussion be done only after the Motion of thanks on President's address," Singh said.

However, the Opposition Members of Parliament walked out of the Lok Sabha as the Speaker refused Gandhi's suggestion to have a one-day discussion on the NEET-UG row.

Earlier on June 29, the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the Congress does not want a debate on the NEET-UG 2024 issue; instead, they want disruption and barriers to Parliament’s functioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, students protesting at the Jantar Mantar against irregularities in NTA-held examinations—NEET UG, PG, and UGC NET—ended their protest on the sixth day today without mentioning any reason. They were demanding a ban on NTA and the resignation of the Education Minister.

